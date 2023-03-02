Latto Amps Up Plunging Corset With Ruffled Maxiskirt & Heeled Sandals at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Latto brought edgy glamour to the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 held at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles last night. The “Big Energy” rapper was presented with the PowerHouse Award by Chloe Bailey.

Latto arrived at the annual event in a full neutral ensemble by Christopher John Rogers. The outfit included a plunging corset and coordinating low-rise ruffled maxi skirt. To further elevate her look, the “It’s Givin” artist added beige opera gloves and dangling statement hoop earrings.

Latto attends Billboard Women In Music Awards held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

Latto attends Billboard Women In Music Awards held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

Latto styled her hair in a high top knot bun and let the rest of her wavy tresses cascade on her shoulders. As for makeup, she went with shimmery eyeshadow and a neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the chart-topping musician completed her look with cobalt blue strappy sandals. The silhouette peaked out underneath her skirt and had a thin strap across the toe and around the ankle.

Latto performs onstage at the Billboard Women In Music Awards held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Billboard

Later in the night, Latto hit the stage to perform her new single, “Lottery” alongside Lu Kala. The “In n Out” hitmaker appeared onstage in a sparkling, strapless teal bodysuit with matching opera gloves.

On her feet was a pair of white pointed-toe boots. The slip-on style was decorated with glittery embellishments on the toe and at the back. The shoes were set on a thick block heel and also included dramatic puffy accents that stopped at her knee.

Latto performs onstage at the Billboard Women In Music Awards held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Billboard

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, TWICE, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

