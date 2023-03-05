Landon Barker is Purely Punk in Chained Suit and Patent Boots at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

Landon Barker brought rock n’ roll style to the red carpet for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The star was in attendance to support girlfriend Charli D’Amelio, who he presented the Female Creator award to during the ceremony.

Barker arrived to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing a bright red suit. The 19-year-old musician’s ensemble featured a matching double-breasted scarlet blazer and trousers, which he opted to wear-sans shirt. The set gained a bold edge from a layer of thin silver chains, which both trimmed Barker’s suit and hung off it in a gridlocked pattern.

Landon Barker attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Barker’s outfit was complete with layered silver chain and pendant necklaces, mismatched drop earrings and a sculpted gold ring, as well as a thin beaded bracelet. His attire’s hardware and accessories brought a truly punk rock take to the sophisticated menswear, making it rebelliously individualized.

Landon Barker attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Barker finished his ensemble with a set of black boots. The “Downfalls High” actor’s style included glossy patent leather uppers with rounded squared toes. Thick 2-inch block heels finished the pair with a supportive height boost, while simultaneously tapping into the greater trend of higher mens’ shoe heels in recent years — and one that’s been embraced by a wide range of brands, at that, including Christian Louboutin, Eytys, Steve Madden and Simon Miller.

A closer look at Barker’s boots. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards celebrate the year’s best children’s movies, TV shows and music, which are nominated by the channel’s global viewers. This year’s show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., hosted by Charli D’Amelio and Nate Burleson. The occasion’s winners included Jenna Ortega, Millie Bobby Brown, Dwayne Johnson, Harry Styles, Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

