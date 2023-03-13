Lady Gaga Brings Drama at Oscars in Versace Corset Dress & Heels for Red Carpet 2023

Lady Gaga’s latest outfit for the 2023 Oscars was fresh off the runway.

Gaga arrived to the 95th Academy Award in Hollywood on Sunday night, wearing a black Versace gown channeling gothic inspiration. The Grammy Award-winning musician’s attire — hailing from Donatella Versace’s fall 2023 collection — featured a drop-waist satin skirt with a sheer long-sleeved top, bustier bodice and corseted waist.

Lady Gaga attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Versace’s sparkling Medusa medallion buckle cinched the waistline of the dress, which was further accented by a gleaming diamond collar necklace, bracelet, ring and stud earrings.

Gaga’s dress took a true runway-worthy approach, as it was just worn by Gigi Hadid in the Italian brand’s Los Angeles-based fashion show on Thursday.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Versace fall 2023 show at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. on March 9, 2023. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Gaga’s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s likely the musician finished her outfit with a pair of matching dark sandals, boots or pumps, likely with a height-boosting platform base and heels.

Lady Gaga attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmelhosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

