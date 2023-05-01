La La Anthony Brings White-Hot Glamour to Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Chain-Draped Dress & Heels

La La Anthony paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld with a modern spin at the 2023 Met Gala. She arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the occasion, wearing a white one-shouldered dress.

The “Think Like a Man” actress’ attire featured a bodice with a bow-topped shoulder and draped train, paired with a wide white headband. Her outfit was accented with several draped gold chains, as well as round gold post earrings and a stack of chain-trimmed bangles — all design signatures of Lagerfeld’s extensive design legacy at Chanel.

La La Anthony at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In another Lagerfeld homage, Anthony also wore cat-eyed sunglasses with frames coated in small pearls — a reference to the designer’s own penchant for wearing sunglasses on any occasion.

When it came to footwear, Anthony’s shoes could not be seen beneath her outfit’s flowing hem. However, the “BMF” actress’ style likely featured a pointed-toe pump or heeled sandal silhouette, given her past ventures on the red carpet over the years.

La La Anthony at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

