La La Anthony Sparkles in Sequined Vivienne Westwood Dress & Silver Heels for BMF Season 2 Premiere

La La Anthony hit the red carpet for the BMF Season 2 Los Angeles premiere in Los Angeles yesterday. Making her mark on the nights events, the television personality was dressed daringly in a Vivienne Westwood dress and matching sandal heels.

La La Anthony attends the BMF Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere Event on Jan. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for STARZ

Anthony sparkled in a sequined silver gown. The floor-length ensemble featured an off the shoulder bodice with a corseted look, a sweeping skirt, and a sweetheart neckline. The fitted dress was littered with small but mighty shiny mirrored silver sequins set in close together rows that caught the flash of cameras. The “Power” actress wore her ombred tresses slicked back and up into a high ponytail that cascaded in waves down her back. As for accessories, Anthony wore silver studs and a diamond ring to match the metallic nature of her dress.

Anthony seems to know her way around shoes. Whether it’s insane thigh-highs or little sandal heels, the actress’ footwear is often unique with a touch of daring glamour. With that being said, the star strapped on silver sandals with thick clear straps and thin stiletto-style heels that effectively elevated the 41-year-old’s outfit while offering her some extra inches. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

La La Anthony attends the BMF Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere Event on Jan. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Anthony always rules. The former MTV “TRL” host is known to step out in show-stopping outfits that usually consist of monochromatic moments, colorful prints and streetwear apparel. Her shoe wardrobe is equally as bold. You will likely catch her in Christian Louboutin pumps, thigh-high boots and stylish kicks. Along with her exquisite fashion taste, the multihyphenate businesswoman has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

