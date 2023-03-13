Kylie Jenner Shines in Bow-Wrapped Dress & Custom Pumps at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Kylie Jenner made an artisanal illusion — with sleek heels to match — on the red carpet at Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Oscars party.

Jenner arrived to the occasion at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night, wearing a custom Maison Margiela dress.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Her floor-length number, designed by John Galliano, featured a strapless silhouette with a column skirt and knee-length back slit. The piece was crafted in hues of black, charcoal and white, appearing to mimic a dress illustration for an optical illusion effect. The outfit was styled by Alexandra Rose and Mackenzie Grandquist.

The gown was glamorously finished with a large bow atop its neckline, as well as a draped train that created the appearance of Jenner being topped with a massive bow. The “Kardashians” star accented it with several silver teardrop-shaped diamond stud earrings and a pale nude manicure, bringing central focus to Galliano’s intricate design and detailing.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the Kylie Beauty founder finished her attire with a pair of custom Amina Muaddi pumps. Though the style’s texture couldn’t be fully seen, it did include the style’s traditional pointed triangular toes with a shimmering finish. The set was completed with thin stiletto heels for a formal finish, totaling at least 3 to 4 inches in height to provide Jenner with a sharp height boost.

A closer look at Jenner’s pumps. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Nancy Pelosi and Channing Tatum — as well as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, among others.

