Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Look Brings Fire & Ice in Red Jean Paul Gaultier Dress & Pumps With Blue Robe on Red Carpet 2023

Kylie Jenner arrived in style at the 2023 Met Gala tonight in New York City.

She dressed up in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier red gown featuring a robe that transformed into a cape. The robe’s lining offered up major contrast in a baby blue hue.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jean Paul Gaultier is a renowned French fashion designer who has been involved with the Met Gala since the 1990s, creating iconic looks for various celebrities, including Madonna’s infamous cone bra in 1990 and dressing stars like Nicole Kidman and Sarah Jessica Parker in his avant-garde designs.

When it came to footwear, she opted for red pumps with playful cutouts. Red pumps with cutouts have been a trendy shoe style in recent years, often featuring unique designs such as geometric shapes, floral patterns or lace-like details. This style offers a playful twist to traditional red pumps, making them a versatile option for both casual and formal occasions.

Besides creating her widely successful beauty company Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, the youngest Kardashian has gone on to expand her emporium with a swimwear line, Kylie Swim, a Skincare brand, Kylie Skin, and a clean, vegan and hypoallergenic cosmetic brand for babies, Kylie Baby. The multifaceted entrepreneur is also a staple in every front row at international fashion weeks. She has also lent her image to campaigns from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy and more.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

