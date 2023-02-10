Kyle Rudolph Upgrades Classic Suiting in Shiny Textured Blazer & Sharp Loafers at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Kyle Rudolph attended the 12th annual NFL Honors tonight in at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end did simple but dapper dressing for the red carpet, making his mark on the event in an all-black ensemble down to his feet.

Rudolph’s red carpet look was comprised of a boxy blazer and pleated trouser combo featuring a shiny embossment, the top and bottom coordinating. The unique finish set the suiting moment apart from anything else present on the carpet tonight. Underneath, the NFL star styled a black button-down that peeked past the satin lapels of his blazer, creating a layered effect.

On his feet, Rudolph stepped out in glossy black patent leather loafers. Paired alongside no-show socks, the style included squared toes and short stacked block heels. The casual leaning pair contrasted the athlete’s shimmering formalwear quite nicely, making for a standout shoe choice.

Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events. Unlike oxfords, loafers are a slip-on style while the latter usually features a lace-up silhouette and offers themselves well to dressier situations.

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

