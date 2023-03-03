Kristen Wiig Sparkles in Silver Sequin Dress & Louboutins at Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday Celebration

Kristen Wiig sparkled on the red carpet while celebrating Carol Burnett’s upcoming 90th birthday. The Academy Award-nominated actress and comedian joined the “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” tribute show in Los Angeles last night. The special was taped this Thursday at the Avalon Hollywood and will stream on April 26 on NBC, honoring Burnett’s groundbreaking career.

Wiig arrived wearing a strapless silver sequin dress. The piece featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and fitted bodice. To elevate her wardrobe, the “Bridesmaid” star accessorized with layered necklaces and gold bangle bracelets.

Kristen Wiig attends “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” held at Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Wiig parted her hair on the side and swept her brunette tresses behind her ears. As for makeup, the entertainer went with soft glam.

Completing the Wiig’s wardrobe was Christian Louboutin’s Hot Chick Slingback Patent Leather Pumps in blossom pink. Made in Italy of rich patent leather, Christian Louboutin’s Hot Chick pumps are distinguished by a flattering curved vamp enhanced with a pointed toe and V-shaped slingback strap. This daring pair is anchored by a striking 4-inch stiletto heel with the signature red sole.

A closer look at Kristen Wiig’s Christian Louboutin Hot Chick Slingback Patent Leather Pumps at “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” held at Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Kristen Wiig attends “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” held at Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

