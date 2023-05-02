Kristen Stewart Suits Up in Cropped Chanel Blazer & Penny Loafers on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Kristen Stewart took suiting to eclectic heights at the 2023 Met Gala.

Stewart arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night for the occasion, wearing a full Chanel outfit from the brand’s resort 2017 collection. The “Twilight” star — who’s been an ambassador for the French brand since 2013 — donned a white sheer-paneled blouse beneath a white cropped blazer with black lapels.

Kristen Stewart attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For a dapper twist, the tops were paired with belted wide-leg black cuffed trousers and white socks, as well as a silky black Chanel necktie — likely referencing Lagerfeld’s own penchant for black ties over the years.

Stewart was also accompanied on the red carpet by filmmaker Sofia Coppola, herself a longtime Chanel muse as well. Coppola’s attire for the occasion coordinated with Stewart’s, featuring a gauzy ivory collared blouse with bejeweled paneling, tucked into a black silk skirt for added formality. However, Coppola opted to lean into Chanel’s signature accessories, pairing her outfit with a thin black neck ribbon, black crystal drop earrings, two wide gold-beaded cuff bracelets and a quilted black silk evening clutch.

(L-R): Kristen Stewart and Sofia Coppola attend the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Stewart slipped on a pair of Chanel loafers to finish her outfit. The “Personal Shopper” star’s set featured pale blue woven uppers with black piping, topped by black upper straps emblazoned with Chanel’s signature “CC” logo. The set was complete with thin white soles and short heels, emphasizing their preppy origins while smoothly complementing Stewart’s suiting attire.

Kristen Stewart attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

A closer look at Stewart’s Chanel loafers. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

