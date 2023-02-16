Kristen Stewart Pops in Eye-Catching Chanel Suit & Platforms at Berlin International Film Festival 2023

Kristen Stewart gave suiting a punk edge while at the Berlin International Film Festival 2023 in Germany. During the occasion, Stewart will serve as president of the international jury, which includes stars like Golshifteh Farahani.

During the occasion, Stewart hit the red carpet with Farahani at Berlin’s Grand Hyatt Hotel in a Chanel suit. The “Twilight” star‘s outfit, designed by Virginie Viard, featured woven red, orange, cream, marigold and black strips to mimic the French brand’s signature tweed. Stewart’s collarless jacket and flared trousers were styles sans-top by stylist Tara Swennen, simply paired with a delicate pearl pendant necklace.

Kristen Stewart poses at the International Jury photocall during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Sebastian Reuter http://www.reuterphotography.com

When it came to shoes, Swennen grounded Stewart’s menswear-inspired look in a pair of platform heels. Though Stewart’s style couldn’t be fully seen, a thick white sole could be seen peeking beneath her trouser hems on occasion. The set likely included a close-toed pump or open-toed sandal silhouette with 4 to 5-inch heels, given the accent’s traditional styles on the market today. Regardless of its shape, the shoe provided a clean, height-boosting base for Stewart’s textured outfit, allowing its colors to further pop on the carpet.

(L-R): Golshifteh Farahani and Kristen Stewart pose at the International Jury photocall during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Sebastian Reuter http://www.reuterphotography.com

Stewart’s become known for her edgy approach to fashion since rising to fame. As a brand ambassador for Chanel since 2013, the “Personal Shopper” star often wears the French label’s footwear on and off the red carpet. Outside of Chanel, she’s been seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Tamara Mellon, Malone Souliers and Jimmy Choo. She’s also been spotted in edgy boots by Dr. Martens and Casadei. When off duty, Stewart prefers Timberland work boots, Public Desire slippers and loafers from Poesie Veneziane and Hereu. Her frequent go-to looks also include Adidas, Vans and Converse sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Stewart’s boldest shoes on the red carpet in the gallery.