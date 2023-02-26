Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Dress and Sock Boots Are Sheerly Grunge at Berlin Film Festival 2023

Kristen Stewart’s final Berlin Film Festival ensemble was sheerly daring, thanks to Chanel.

Stewart, who served as the event’s president of the international jury this year, arrived at the Berlinale Palast for its closing ceremony on Saturday in a sheer black dress. Hailing from Chanel’s spring 2023 collection, her ensemble featured a long-sleeved silhouette crafted from thin black silk. Black crochet trim across its hem, shoulders and cuffs added a ladylike finish to the piece, complete with two knit breast pockets and gleaming gold buttons.

Kristen Stewart attends the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival’s closing ceremony at Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The “Twilight” star’s ensemble was finished with a pair of black high-waisted briefs and bejeweled rings by stylist Tara Swennen, giving it a grungy finish — also emphasized with rosy pink eyeshadow. Swennen opted to finish Stewart’s outfit with a pair of knit Chanel boots, featuring black ribbed knee-high uppers with glossy patent leather toes. Closed counters and short block heels finished the set.

Kristen Stewart attends the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival’s closing ceremony at Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The pair also hailed from Chanel’s spring 2023 collection — though, on the runway, Stewart’s dress (look 36, to be exact) had been worn with a set of bow-topped pumps and a scrunched silk belt. However, it’s not Stewart’s first foray in the boots; she also wore the same style in Chanel’s spring 2023 campaign, shot by Inez and Vinoodh.

A model walks in Chanel’s spring 2023 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

The ensemble is Stewart’s latest Berlin FilmFestival venture in Chanel. During the event, she also made waves in a multicolored Métiers d’Art 2022 tweed suit and ruffled spring 2023 couture gown by the French luxury brand.

Stewart’s become known for her edgy approach to fashion since rising to fame. As a brand ambassador for Chanel since 2013, the “Personal Shopper” star often wears the French label’s footwear on and off the red carpet. Outside of Chanel, she’s been seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Tamara Mellon, Malone Souliers and Jimmy Choo. She’s also been spotted in edgy boots by Dr. Martens and Casadei. When off duty, Stewart prefers Timberland work boots, Public Desire slippers and loafers from Poesie Veneziane and Hereu. Her frequent go-to looks also include Adidas, Vans and Converse sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Stewart’s boldest shoes on the red carpet in the gallery.