Kristen Stewart Gives Knit Tank Top and Shorts A Punk Twist with Combat Boots at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-Oscars Dinner

Kristen Stewart brought punk nonchalance to the red carpet for Chanel and Charles Finch’s 2023 pre-Oscars dinner.

While at the occasion in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, Stewart wore a full Chanel outfit. The “Crimes of the Future” star’s attire featured a pair of black open-knit shorts with curved hems, as well as a matching tank top. Both pieces were trimmed in metallic silver tweed — a Chanel house signature — and featured sparkling woven sequins for a burst of glamour. Stewart’s outfit was complete with white socks, as well as a smoky eye and a metallic dark silver manicure.

Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Stewart laced into a pair of black combat boots to complete her outfit. The “Personal Shopper” actress’ pair included smooth leather uppers with lace-up shafts, as well as closed rounded toes. A set of thick block heels finished the pair with a subtle height boost, instantly giving Stewart’s attire an edge from their practical height and roots in the rock n’ roll movement.

A closer look at Stewart’s boots. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The Academy Awards 2023, also known as the Oscars, honor the top film performances of the past year. This season’s ceremonies will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12; the occasion will mark Kimmel’s third time hosting the event. The top films nominated at the Oscars are led by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 11 nods, as well as “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” with 9 nominations each.

PHOTOS: Discover Chanel’s fall 2023 collection in the gallery.