Kristen Stewart Does Romantic Dressing in Chanel Couture & Cap-Toe Boots at Berlin International Film Festival 2023

Kristen Stewart’s latest red carpet moment comes from Chanel — fresh off its latest runway, in fact.

Stepping out of a white Uber parked on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival, the actress floated into the Berlinale Palast in a frothy spring 2023 Chanel couture gown. Her confectionary dress featured a strapless blush-pink bodice covered in gleaming embroidery and monochrome sequins shaped like leaves, flowers and baby deer. The Virginie Viard-designed piece was complete with a calf-length ruffled skirt composed of swirling layers of cream tulle, all cinched with sheer black silk straps and a matching waistband coated in white floral sequins and gold beads.

Kristen Stewart attends the opening ceremony of the Berlin International Film Festival 2023 at Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Finished with a silver bow-shaped collar necklace covered in sparkling diamonds, Stewart’s ensemble exuded the glamour of a modern princess.

Completing the star’s outfit with a dash of rebellion was another Chanel piece: a set of white lace-up boots. Layered beneath her gown for a streamlined effect, the pair featured white leather uppers with glossy black patent-capped toes and short block heels for a sophisticated finish.

Kristen Stewart attends the opening ceremony of the Berlin International Film Festival 2023 at Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Gerald Matzka/2023 Getty Images

The pair also hailed from Chanel’s spring 2023 couture collection — though, on the runway, Stewart’s dress (look 46, to be exact) had been worn with a similar slip-on style in metallic gold.

A model walks in Chanel’s spring 2023 couture show in January 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

Stewart’s arrival followed her first entrance to the Festival earlier today, where she wore a woven red, yellow and black Chanel suit. The tweed-esque piece was paired with hidden platform heels — a fitting technique to create a commanding silhouette, as Stewart is the Festival’s president of the international jury this year.

Kristen Stewart poses at the International Jury photocall during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Sebastian Reuter http://www.reuterphotography.com

Stewart’s become known for her edgy approach to fashion since rising to fame. As a brand ambassador for Chanel since 2013, the “Personal Shopper” star often wears the French label’s footwear on and off the red carpet. Outside of Chanel, she’s been seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Tamara Mellon, Malone Souliers and Jimmy Choo. She’s also been spotted in edgy boots by Dr. Martens and Casadei. When off duty, Stewart prefers Timberland work boots, Public Desire slippers and loafers from Poesie Veneziane and Hereu. Her frequent go-to looks also include Adidas, Vans and Converse sneakers.

