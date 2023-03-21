Padma Lakshmi’s Daughter Krishna Lakshmi Pops in Feathered Dress & Strappy Sandals at Blossom Ball

Krishna Lakshmi attended the 11th Annual Blossom Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York yesterday hosted by The Endometriosis Foundation of America. Krishna arrived at the event with her mother and EndoFound founder Padma Lakshmi, while wearing a striking black gown and strappy sandals.

Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell and EndoFound co-founder Padma Lakshmi attend Endometriosis Foundation Of America’s (EndoFound) 11th Annual Blossom Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Endometriosis F

Krishna’s dress was a high-low style comprised of a pointy corseted bodice and a miniskirt made of shiny black fabric. Sprouting from the back and sides sat a faux-feather train that trailed behind the 13-year-old as she walked the red carpet.

On her feet, Krishna opted for black strappy sandal heels with thin winding straps. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. Black straps ran across the top of the young star’s feet and behind her heels for a dizzying slingback appearance. Strappy sandal heels are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities.

A closer look at Krishna Lakshmi’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Endometriosis F

In a similar style, Padma also wore a black dress comprised of a plunging halter-style neckline that fastened in place at the nape and transitioned into a slouchy scooped neck bodice. Her shoes weren’t visible.

Krishna’s mother is known for having a glamorous style when it comes to red carpets. She is often seen in evening gowns. When she goes casual, Lakshmi prefers comfortable sneakers with basic staples, such as jeans and t-shirts.

The 11th Annual Blossom Ball held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York was held on March 20 hosted by The Endometriosis Foundation of America event. The red carpet event honored Olivia Culpo and Corinne Foxx with the Blossom Award and Michael Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health, with the Industry Award. This year’s fundraising event included a cocktail reception followed by a seated dinner, a musical performance by Hannah Elless, live auction, and after-party with dancing.

