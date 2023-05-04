Kris Jenner Commands Attention in Plunging Silk Dress & Crystal-Embellished Heels With Corey Gamble at ACE Awards 2023

Kris Jenner was a vision in white at the 2023 ACE Awards in New York last night. The media mogul and reality star attended the event with her partner Corey Gamble.

Jenner arrived on the red carpet at Cipriani 42nd Street, wearing a white silk dress. The shiny gown featured a deep V-neckline, a loose-fitting overlay at the top, ruffled detailing on the side and a daring, thigh-high slit.

(L-R) Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend the 27th annual ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 3, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family complemented her dress with white satin gloves. As for accessories, Jenner added statement diamond earrings, layered necklaces, several bracelets and a small handbag that resembled a light blub.

Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble was sharply suited in all-black for the affair. The business executive donned a black blazer jacket with a button-down shirt matching trousers and patent leather boots.

Completing Jenner’s wardrobe was a pair of crystal-embellished sandals. The silver metallic silhouette had a bejeweled strap across the toe, a round outsole and a short heel.

Kris Jenner attends the 27th Annual ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 3, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kris had quite the fashion evolution over the years. While she’s gravitated toward couture creations and sleek silhouettes, the business mogul has ensured that an all-black ensemble is a constant in her closet.

However, with that in mind, her style is anything but boring. From leather pants and bold patterns to pantsuits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing she can’t pull off. On the footwear front, the socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

(L-R) Kris Jenner, Dee Ocleppo and Julianne Hough attend the 27th Annual ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 3, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Accessories Cou

The ACE Awards honors the work of individuals, institutions and programs that commit to diversifying the ranks of higher education leadership and generating creative campus innovation. The event was held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York on May 3. Wolverine was named as Brand of the Year in honor of their 140th anniversary, additional honorees include Ciara with the Sustainability Award for Lita by Ciara, Julianne Hough as Style Ambassador, Alexis Bittar for Brand Innovation, Dee Ocleppo for Emerging Designer, Echo New York for Legacy, Fashionphile for Retail Innovation, Judith Leiber Couture with the Hall of Fame and Mickey Drexler as Visionary.

