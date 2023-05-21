Kirsten Dunst Soars in Stiletto Sandals with Husband Jesse Plemons at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons brought sharp date night style to the Cannes Film Festival’s 2023 red carpet.

While attending the premiere of Apple TV+’s upcoming film “Killers Of The Flower Moon” at the Palais des Festivals on Saturday, Dunst wore an elegant black dress. The “Power of the Dog” actress‘ style featured a strapless silhouette with a gauzy draped skirt, side slit and flounced hem. The simple piece was complemented by a gleaming diamond statement necklace and stud earrings for a burst of sparkling glamour.

Kirsten Dunst attends the “Killers Of The Flower Moon” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Plemons, meanwhile, was dapperly dressed in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, white dress shirt and glossy black leather dress shoes.

(L-R): Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend the “Killers Of The Flower Moon” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Dunst strapped into a pair of sleek heeled sandals to finish her outfit. The “Spider Man” star’s glossy black set featured smooth patent leather uppers with thin ankle straps, platform soles and curved front straps. The pair was further elevated with a set of soaring thin stiletto heels totaling alt least 5 inches in height, bringing Dunst a soaring height boost for the formal occasion.

A closer look at Dunst’s stiletto sandals. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

