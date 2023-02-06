Kim Petras Is a Red Bride in Ruffled Dress With Embellished Pumps at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Kim Petras made a dramatic entrance while attending the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles tonight. Joined by a posse of her similarly dressed friends, including fellow singer Sam Smith and drag queens Violet Chachki and Gottmik, Petras arrived in a red bride minidress complete with veil and pumps.

Petras is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her feature on “Unholy” with Sam Smith.

Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmikat the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Petras’ dress was a short off-the-shoulder number featuring a flouncy gathered bodice that transitioned into a corseted waist. The skirt of her dress, like the top, was also voluminously gathered to create a balloon hem that puffed and splayed outwards dramatically. The “Coconuts” songstress brought the theatrics, sporting a matching red veil that shrouded her features. As for jewelry, Petras sported a choker fastened to a large pendant embellished with an equally massive blood red gem.

On her feet, Petras stepped out in ruby red pointed-toe pumps that matched her ensemble featuring triangular toes and stilettos standing at around 3 to 4 inches in height. The bold pair were also decorated with buckles dotted with coordinating crystals.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

