Kim Petras Soars in Valentino LBD and 7-Inch Pumps at BRIT Awards 2023

Kim Petras brought a futuristic take to the LBD for the the BRIT Awards 2023. The occasion marked the musician’s first red carpet appearance following her history-making feat as the first transgender woman to win the Best Pop Group/Duo trophy — alongside Sam Smith — at the 2023 Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Petras arrived at O2 Arena in London on Saturday night, hitting the BRITS red carpet in a jet-black outfit, styled by Davey Sutton. The award-winning musician struck a pose in a sleeveless Valentino minidress with a curved neckline, layered atop sheer black tights. Matte black fingerless gloves added a retro edge to her outfit, in addition to a wispy silk scarf that was wrapped around her head.

Kim Petras attends the BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in London on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Geometric black eye makeup crafted by Gilbert Soliz, as well as a sheer pink manicure and metallic Chrome Hearts rings, completed Petras’ monochrome ensemble with a futuristic finish.

When it came to shoes, Petras strapped into a towering pair of Valentino platform pumps to finish her outfit. Crafted from black patent leather, her $1,190 Disco style featured glossy uppers with buckled ankle straps, closed counters and squared toes. Giving the set dynamic base were soaring 7-inch block heels and thick platform soles. The sky-high base gave Petras — and her footwear — a dramatic height boost for the occasion.

A closer look at Petras’ platform heels. CREDIT: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Valentino’s Disco pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

The BRIT Awards celebrate the year’s top British music talent. The 2023 ceremony, held at the O2 Arena in London, was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. The star-studded event’s guests included Salma Hayek, Lizzo, Charli XCX and Shania Twain. Winners for the evening included Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Wet Leg, The 1975, Flo and David Guetta.

