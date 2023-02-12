×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kim Petras Soars in Valentino LBD and 7-Inch Pumps at BRIT Awards 2023

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
kim-petras-brits
Lizzo
Jessie J
Salma Hayek
Charli XCX
View Gallery 8 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Petras brought a futuristic take to the LBD for the the BRIT Awards 2023. The occasion marked the musician’s first red carpet appearance following her history-making feat as the first transgender woman to win the Best Pop Group/Duo trophy — alongside Sam Smith — at the 2023 Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Petras arrived at O2 Arena in London on Saturday night, hitting the BRITS red carpet in a jet-black outfit, styled by Davey Sutton. The award-winning musician struck a pose in a sleeveless Valentino minidress with a curved neckline, layered atop sheer black tights. Matte black fingerless gloves added a retro edge to her outfit, in addition to a wispy silk scarf that was wrapped around her head.

Related

Shania Twain Pops in Yellow Saint Laurent Dress, Diamonds and Hidden Heels at BRIT Awards 2023

Jessie J Boosts Her Baby Bump with Red Lace Crop Top, Leggings and Le Silla Stilettos at BRIT Awards 2023

Charli XCX Takes Sheer Risks in Crystallized Dress and Satin Louboutins at BRIT Awards 2023

Kim Petras, dress, black dress, minidress, scarf, hair scarf, leggings, heels, high heels, platform heels, platforms, platform pumps, BRITS, BRIT Awards, BRIT Awards 2023, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, awards, awards show, music, London
Kim Petras attends the BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in London on Feb. 11, 2023.
CREDIT: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Geometric black eye makeup crafted by Gilbert Soliz, as well as a sheer pink manicure and metallic Chrome Hearts rings, completed Petras’ monochrome ensemble with a futuristic finish.

When it came to shoes, Petras strapped into a towering pair of Valentino platform pumps to finish her outfit. Crafted from black patent leather, her $1,190 Disco style featured glossy uppers with buckled ankle straps, closed counters and squared toes. Giving the set dynamic base were soaring 7-inch block heels and thick platform soles. The sky-high base gave Petras — and her footwear — a dramatic height boost for the occasion.

Kim Petras, dress, black dress, minidress, scarf, hair scarf, leggings, heels, high heels, platform heels, platforms, platform pumps, BRITS, BRIT Awards, BRIT Awards 2023, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, awards, awards show, music, London
A closer look at Petras’ platform heels.
CREDIT: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Valentino, pumps, heels, high heels, platforms, platform pumps, leather pumps, black pumps, 7-inch heels
Valentino’s Disco pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

The BRIT Awards celebrate the year’s top British music talent. The 2023 ceremony, held at the O2 Arena in London, was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. The star-studded event’s guests included Salma Hayek, Lizzo, Charli XCX and Shania Twain. Winners for the evening included Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Wet Leg, The 1975, Flo and David Guetta.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 BRIT Awards in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad