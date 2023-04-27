Kim Kardashian Is Totally ’90s in Beige Silk Bra-Strap Dress & Hidden Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023

Kim Kardashian brought stark ’90s style to the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala’s 2023 ceremony this week. The businesswoman was one of this year’s honorees for the Time 100, Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The Skkn by Kim owner hit the red carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on Wednesday, wearing a flowing beige silk dress. Her floor-length style featured a sleeveless base with a plunging neckline, complete with adjustable straps cinched by thin crystal-coated buckles — akin to those seen on bras and lingerie. A draped tiered skirt sharply finished the piece.

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Kardashian’s attire was complete with a large pearlescent conch shell-shaped clutch, as well as layered sparkling diamond and pearl strands and pendant necklaces for a fully layered appearance — instantly reminiscent of ’90s red carpet glamour.

When it came to footwear, Kardashian’s footwear could not be seen beneath her skirt’s long hem. However, it’s likely the “Kardashians” star finished her attire with a matching or complementary pair of pointed-toe pumps, mules or stiletto-heeled sandals, given her penchant for tonal attire in recent months.

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

