Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2023 Pearl Dress Broke Thanks to Her Stilettos — and North West Came to the Rescue

Kim Kardashian’s viral 2023 Met Gala outfit furthered its online popularity when faced with a wardrobe dilemma.

Kardashian was spotted leaving the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the Monday night occasion with Bad Bunny. However, while stepping into her car, the Skkn by Kim founder’s footwear — a set of white strappy sandals with thin stiletto heels and pearl-lined toe straps — caught on her custom Schiaparelli outfit‘s draped strands of 50,000 freshwater pearls.

Kim Kardashian and Bad Bunny leave the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Robert Kamau/GC Images

The entangled situation turned into a wardrobe malfunction episode. Kardashian saw a trail of pearls on the floor as she damaged the Schiaparelli dress after leaving the event.

A closer look at Kardashian’s heels. CREDIT: Robert Kamau/GC Images

However, on the red carpet, Kardashian revealed to Vogue that some of the pearls had already broken on her way to the gala. According to her, North West was in charge of helping pick up the pearls from the floor. “Some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all. They’re real pearls, and she was putting them in her purse,” Kardashian said.

For @KimKardashian, the 2023 #MetGala was all about feeling glamorous and having a good time. See more here: pic.twitter.com/dmqQwyQ6Jo — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2023

Despite its difficulties, Kardashian’s Met Gala ensemble was one of the evening’s most viral. Her custom Schiaparelli attire, designed by Daniel Roseberry, featured a nude satin bodysuit with a bra-like top and high-waisted briefs. The one-piece was draped with layered strands of pearls, both complementing the Chanel jewelry signature while seemingly referencing the draped pearls Kardashian wore in one of her most famous photo shoots — a 2007 editorial for “Playboy.” The piece gained an ornate finish with a thick silver and crystal filigree choker strung with teardrop pearls, as well as an off-the-shoulder white satin jacket.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

