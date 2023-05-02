Kim Kardashian Nods to Her 2007 ‘Playboy’ Cover on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Draped Pearls, Satin Bodysuit & White Sandals

Kim Kardashian seemingly revived her archival photo shoot style at the 2023 Met Gala, which became an instant family affair with daughter North West — making her Met debut at age 11 — as her date.

Kardashian arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the occasion, wearing a nude satin bodysuit. The plunging piece featured a bra-like top and high-waisted base with a cutout bodice, which was layered with numerous strings of pearls to create an ornate top and skirt. The similarly draped pearls were instantly reminiscent of Kardashian’s 2007 “Playboy” photoshoot, famously captured on the first season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Skkn by Kim founder’s outfit was complete with a thick silver and crystal filigree choker strung with teardrop pearls, as well as an off-the-shoulder white satin jacket. North, meanwhile, coordinated with her mother in a pale pink tweed Chanel jacket, T-shirt and distressed blue jeans, paired with black lug-sole boots and layered Chanel pearl necklaces, drop earrings and the same pearl-shaped clutch Kardashian carried to the 2023 Time 100 Gala mere days prior.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Kardashian elevated her outfit with a pair of matte white sandals. The “Kardashians” star’s set featured thin rounded leather soles, slingback and ankle straps, complete with squared stiletto heels. White pearls lined the pair’s thin toe straps for a retro finish, smoothly complementing the pearls that took center stage in Kardashian’s attire.

A closer look at Kardashian’s pearl-trimmed sandals. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

