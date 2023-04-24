Kim Kardashian Straps Into Ankle-Coiled Heels With North West at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards 2023

Kim Kardashian made a sleek style statement while onstage at the Daily Front Row’s 2023 Fashion Los Angeles Awards. The mogul attended to introduce honoree Chris Appleton, who’s also her longtime hairstylist.

While hitting the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday with her daughter North West, Kardashian arrived in a gray-washed denim outfit. The Skkn by Kim founder’s ensemble featured a bandeau crop top, paired with a matching draped skirt by Rick Owens that included a frayed waist flounce and thigh-high slit. The set was paired with a sculptural silver metal Dior choker necklace, as well as wide-layered bangles and rings.

Kim Kardashian attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

North, meanwhile, went dark in an all-black suit, diamond necklaces and a set of chunky zip-up Dolce & Gabbana boots.

(L-R): Kim Kardashian and North West attend the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

When it came to footwear, Kardashian slipped on a pair of winding black sandals. The “American Horror Story” star’s style featured thin gleaming gunmetal straps that coiled around her ankles in a serpentine pattern, set atop thin rounded soles. The slinky set was complete with thin stiletto heels for a slick height boost, adding to the dynamic nature of Kardashian’s attire.

(L-R): Kim Kardashian, North West and Chris Appleton attend the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards recognizes outstanding achievements in fashion and beauty. This year’s festivities, held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, were emceed by Law Roach. Honorees included Gwyneth Paltrow for Powerhouse Brand of the Year (G. Label by Goop), “White Lotus” actress Meghann Fahy for Breakout Style Star of the Year and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton for Hair Artist of the Year.

