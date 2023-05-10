Kim Cattrall Shines in Sequined Jumpsuit and Silver Sandals for ‘About My Father’ Premiere

Kim Cattrall brought high shine to the premiere of “About My Father.” The comedy, which Cattrall stars in alongside Sebastian Maniscalco, Robert De Niro and Leslie Mann, will be released in theaters on May 26.

On Tuesday night, Cattrall hit the red carpet at the SVA Theatre in New York City in a shimmering outfit. The “How I Met Your Father” star’s ensemble featured a metallic champagne trench coat, smoothly layered over a belted jumpsuit covered in abstract dark gray-blue and silver sequins. The glitzy ensemble was complemented by a long crystal-lined necklace, as well as tubular silver hoop earrings.

Kim Cattrall attends the “About My Father” premiere at SVA Theatre in New York City on May 9. 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Cattrall completed her outfit with a black clutch lined with pearls, gold chains and iridescent crystal beads, as well as a large silver cocktail ring. Her ensemble also gained further dimension with an array of bracelets: a black crystal-hinged bangle, black diamond-covered chain, thick silver watch-chain cuff and two thin silver bangles.

Related Martha Stewart Soars in Velour Tracksuit & Matching Wedges at 'About My Father' Premiere Dolce Vita x For Love and Lemons' New Collaboration Features Lace-Up Heels, Romantic Sandals & More Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Era Style: Sparkly Dresses, Sky-High Heels and More

(L-R) Laura Terruso, Anders Holm, Leslie Bibb, Sebastian Maniscalco, Salvo Maniscalco, Robert De Niro, Kim Cattrall, David Rasche and Brett Dier attend the “About My Father” premiere at SVA Theatre in New York City on May 9. 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Cattrall slipped on a pair of sleek heeled sandals to finish her outfit. The “Sex and the City” star’s set featured thin soles with faintly squared toes, as well as asymmetric toe straps with a triangular side cutout. The set was complete with thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, providing the “Filthy Rich” star with a sharp height boost for the occasion.

A closer look at Cattrall’s heels. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Cattrall’s shoe style is often modern and sharp. The “Queer as Folk” actress often wears jewel-toned, printed and metallic pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals, regularly hailing from Manolo Blahnik — as well as luxury brands including Chanel and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Birkenstock’s Boston clogs. Cattrall’s also established her presence in fashion, starring in campaigns for Farfetch, Giesswein and Olehenriksen over the years.

PHOTOS: Discover Cattrall and more stars at Variety’s Power of Women event in the gallery.