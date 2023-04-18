Kiernan Shipka Gleams in Dégradé Sequined Minidress & Gold Sandals at ‘White House Plumbers’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kiernan Shipka brought shimmering style to the red carpet for the premiere of HBO’s “White House Plumbers” on Monday. The satirical drama miniseries, which stars Shipka, James Marsden, Woody Harrelson and Zoe Levin, premieres on May 1.

Shipka posed in a sparkling Oscar de la Renta minidress. The “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star’s $6,290 style featured a dégradé pattern of mint and rust-colored sequins, creating a glamorous, contrasting statement.

Kiernan Shipka attends HBO’s “White House Plumbers” New York Premiere at 92nd Street Y in New York City on April 17, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Shipka’s outfit was smoothly paired with de la Renta’s complementary crystal-covered mint $4,990 Mini Flower shoulder bag, as well as two gold rings and a set of rosy metal post earrings.

When it came to shoes, Shipka strapped into a pair of sleek gold sandals to finish her ensemble. The “Mad Men” star’s pair featured thin soles, ankle and toe straps, all crafted from mirrored metallic patent leather. Her footwear was finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, providing her with a sharp height boost that was elegant and modern for the occasion.

A closer look at Shipka’s heels. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Shipka’s shoe style often ranges from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears embellished and colorful heeled sandals and pumps from luxury brands including Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty attire is decidedly more casual, featuring sneakers, brogues and sandals from Ugg, Birkenstock, Stella McCartney and Nike.

Shipka has been a fixture in the fashion world since her starring role as Sally Draper in “Mad Men” at 8 years old, attending fashion shows for brands like Coach, Loewe and 3.1 Phillip Lim. She’s also starred in campaigns as a muse for Rodarte and Fendi over the years.

