Kerry Washington Gleams in Fendi Bralette Dress & Knotted Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Kerry Washington attended the 2023 NAACP Image Awards tonight in Pasadena, Calif. Serving as one of the presenters for the night, the “Scandal” star made a daring appearance on the red carpet in a Fendi dress and striking sandal heels.

Washington donned a glamorous dress comprised of a sheer sparkling bralette paired with a black bodice, giving the illusion that the dress was layered overtop. What followed was heavy ruching and gathering set to one side. The skirt was lengthy and sweeping with a side slit that spotlighted Washington’s shoes.

Kerry Washington at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Speaking of shoes, Washington stepped into silver bedazzled sandals with stiletto-style heels that effectively elevated the thespian’s outfit while offering her extra inches. On each toe sat eye-catching knot detailing that diversified the strappy silhouette.

Related Angela Bassett Embraces White-Hot Dressing in Plunging Jumpsuit & Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023 Zendaya Commands Attention at NAACP Awards 2023 in Versace Dress & Sharp Pumps Serena Williams Holds Court in Velvet Bustier Dress & Sheer Pumps at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

A closer look at Kerry Washington’s shoes. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

It’s been a busy time for Washington. She recently took on the light-hearted role of professor Dovey in Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil,” then supported the project on the red carpet at the premiere in October, wearing a Ralph Lauren cropped polo shirt and a high-low chrome skirt. For footwear, she typically gravitates towards sharp pumps, embellished heels, strappy sandals, pointy stiletto boots or trendy sneakers.

Kerry Washington at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

PHOTOS: See all of the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.