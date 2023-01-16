Kerry Washington Whimsically Shines in Sequin Dress & Hidden Heels at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

Kerry Washington made a glamorous arrival tonight on the red carpet at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The actress is one of this year’s presenters at the ceremony.

For the red carpet, Washington wore a shining sequined dress with a paisley floral pattern. The dress featured an orbit neckline edged with a trim of silver sequins. The hem of the gown featured the same trim as on the neckline, and the flowers and leaves of the print were in an array of colors including pink, blue, silver and pink.

Kerry Washington attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Critics Choice

For accessories, Washington styled the dress with a semi-long, dangly pair of earrings with a spherical diamond ring. The “Scandal” actress kept her glam on the soft side with a subtle pink lip color, lightly blushed cheeks and a pale pink manicure. Her hair was parted in the middle to let flow out in a soft tumble of curls.

Although the shoes were hidden by the dress, we suspect that Washington donned a pair of high-heeled sandals under the gown as she has been known to sport them for red carpet moments. Washington’s shoe closet hosts a bevy of high-end designers including Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and Amina Muaddi. When Washington isn’t wearing a pump or sandal, you can usually find the actress wearing edgier options like thigh-high leather boots or sneakers.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

