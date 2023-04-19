Keri Russell Drapes in Purple Cutout Dress & Sandals at ‘The Diplomat’ Premiere

Keri Russell attended the New York premiere of “The Diplomat” on Tuesday. The “Cocaine Bear” actress attended alongside her “The Diplomat” co-star Rufus Sewell.

The “Waitress” star wore a luxurious deep purple Saint Laurent gown featuring a diamond-shaped peekaboo cutout at the navel that transitioned into a slouchy long-sleeved bodice and floor-length skirt.

Rufus Sewell and Keri Russell attend “The Diplomat” premiere on April 18, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Russell amped up her look with a rectangular black clutch and gold accessories including a pair of dangling diamond and gemstone-encrusted earrings.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible over the lengthy hem of her dress, it’s likely Russell donned some sort of strappy sandal heel, a constant in her wardrobe as of late.

Keri Russell attend “The Diplomat” premiere on April 18, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

As far as footwear is concerned, Russell’s style is one comprised mainly of simple and neutral sandals, stilettos, platforms and pumps with the occasional addition of buckles or a pop of color usually hailing from the likes of Gucci and Manolo Blahnik among others. For less formal occasions, the celebrated thespian can be found sporting sneakers and slouchy boho-inspired boots in leather and suede.

“The Diplomat” is a British political thriller series written by Ben Richards and directed by Jill Robertson and Jenny Paddon. It stars Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds, a diplomat living in Barcelona, Spain, who works to protect several British nationals who find themselves in trouble. The show premiered in late February and is available to stream on Netflix.

