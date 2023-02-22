Keri Russell Gives Businesswear Staple the Red Carpet Treatment in Blazer, Slit Dress & Buckled Sandals at ‘Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Keri Russell brought sharp style to the premiere of “Cocaine Bear” in Los Angeles last night. The Golden Globe Award-winning actress plays Sari in the new thriller film, which officially hits on Feb. 24.

Russell mastered monochromatic style while appearing on the red carpet at LA Live. The “Felicity” alum arrived at the event in a sharp blazer jacket. She teamed the double-breasted overcoat with a black satin floor-length dress. The silhouette featured a plunging V-neckline and a daring thigh-high side slit.

Keri Russell attends the premiere of “Cocaine Bear” at LA Live on Feb. 21, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Keri Russell attends the premiere of “Cocaine Bear” at LA Live on Feb. 21, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

To place more emphasis on her look, Russell simply accessorized with stud earrings, a pendant necklace and a small sparkling clutch. She swept her wavy tresses on the side and rounded out her outfit with soft glam.

Completing the entertainer’s ensemble was the Saint Laurent Claude Sandals. The shoe style featured a pointed-toe, adjustable ankle strap, rhinestone buckles and a covered 4.3-inch stiletto heel.

A closer look at Keri Russell’s Saint Laurent Claude Sandals at the “Cocaine Bear” premiere on Feb. 21, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

(L-R) Keri Russell and Elizabeth Banks attend the premiere of “Cocaine Bear” held at LA Live on Feb. 21, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

“Cocaine Bear” hits theaters on Feb. 24 and follows a 500 pound American black bear that goes on a drug-fueled rampage in Georgia, causing a group of locals and tourists to join forces to survive the attack. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the film also stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jessie Tyler Ferguson and Ray Liotta.

