Kendall Jenner Goes for Gold in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress & Hidden Heels to Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Kendall Jenner brought gilded glamour to the red carpet at Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Oscars party.

Jenner arrived to the occasion at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night, wearing a sleek gold and black gown from Jean Paul Gaultier.

Hailing from the designer’s spring 2008 couture collection, the sleepless piece featured a plunging neckline that flowed into a mermaid-style silhouette, crafted from shimmering gold and black petals. The intricate piece was particularly ornate at its bodice, which topped the wearers’ bosom with swirling embroidered roses for a garden-worthy effect.

Jenner completed her outfit with a shimmering gold Jeffrey Levinson clutch, as well as dark brown crystal post earrings, for a minimalist touch. When it came to shoes, Jenner’s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s likely she finished her ensemble with a pair of pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals in a similar color and texture as her dress, given her penchant for similar styles over the years.

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Nancy Pelosi and Channing Tatum — as well as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, among others.

