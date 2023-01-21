Kendall Jenner Makes a Luxurious Appearance in Thong Sandals at Atlantis The Royal Hotel’s Grand Opening With Brown Schiaparelli Dress in Dubai

Kendall Jenner attended the grand opening today for the Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel. Jenner wore a Schiaparelli dress and thong sandal heels. Post-red carpet, the model will be attending a performance in celebration of the hotel’s grand opening by Beyonce.

Kendall Jenner attends the grand opening for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on Jan. 21, 2023 in Dubai. CREDIT: Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

Jenner’s dress was a satin halter style in chocolate brown comprised of gold chain straps that held up the bodice, the style attached to an eye-catching lip motif. The gilded bodice was followed by a flowing skirt featuring a slit that traveled up the front, spotlighting Jenner’s shoes.

On her feet, the influential fashion force opted for black strappy thong sandal heels. The heel itself appeared to be skinny and long while the toes were pointed and sharp, making for a dainty, barely-there construction. Black straps ran across the tops of Harlow’s feet, meeting at a point, separating her toes and securing the style in place. Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe.

Related Rebel Wilson Pops in Emerald Green Dress & Bedazzled Cap-Toe Pumps at Atlantis The Royal Grand Opening in Dubai Beyoncé Gives Gilded Glamour at Atlantis The Royal Hotel Dubai in Gold Chainmail Dolce & Gabbana Dress & Leg-Climbing Sandals Halle Bailey Wows in Satin Chocolate Brown Dress and Tan Bedazzled Pumps at Atlantis The Royal Grand Opening in Dubai

Kendall Jenner attends the grand opening for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on Jan. 21, 2023 in Dubai. CREDIT: Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

For footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. CREDIT: Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

Beyoncé will be holding a performance to celebrate the opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday. The songstress has reportedly been paid $24 million to hold the private one-hour set. Swedish House Mafia will also be performing alongside Beyoncé. The performance comes ahead of a tour supporting her “Renaissance” album.

Kendall Jenner attends the grand opening for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on Jan. 21, 2023 in Dubai. CREDIT: Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

PHOTOS: Atlantis The Royal Grand Hotel: Celebrity Red Carpet Live Updates