Kelsea Ballerini Radiates in Yellow High-Slit Tulle Dress & Metallic Sandals at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Kelsea Ballerini is serving full country music star glamour on the red carpet tonight in Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards. This year, Ballerini is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for her song “Heartfelt.

For music’s biggest night, Ballerini wore a vibrant yellow dress by Prabal Gurung. The piece incorporates 40 layers of tulle and features a crisscross neckline, a cutout at the center, an extreme thigh-high side slit and ruffled detailing on the hem.

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

To place more emphasis on her look, the songwriter accessorized with Brilliant Earth jewelry including diamond stud earrings and several midi rings. Ballerini slicked her hair back into a bun. For glam, she went with a soft smokey eye and a bold red lip.

Related Maren Morris Glitters in Plunging Sheer Dress & Clear Sandals at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Husband Ryan Hurd Meagan Good Elevates Velvet Power Suit With Cutout Top & Strappy Sandals for 'The View' Ashley Park Styles Foot Support Wrap With Bejeweled Stilettos at Rahul Mishra's Haute Couture Show

Completing the musician’s ensemble was a pair of matching sandals by Stuart Weitzman. The silhouette had a strap across the toe and a chunky outsole.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Heartfelt” is the first single from Ballerini’s fourth studio album “Subject to Change.” The album also features a collaboration with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce on the song “You’re Drunk, Go Home.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards.