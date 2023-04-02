Kelsea Ballerini Flexes Her Feet in Bejeweled Clear Heels at CMT Music Awards 2023 With Boyfriend Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini made a romantic entrance on the red carpet at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. The musician is notably co-hosting this year’s ceremony for the third time with fellow musician Kane Brown.

While arriving to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night, Ballerini was hand-in-hand with boyfriend Chase Stokes. The “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Too)” singer’s ensemble for the occasion featured a strapless sheer gray dress, as well as a corseted bodice. A silky asymmetric hem with a short train completed the piece, which was layered atop a white bra.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

Ballerini also accented her attire with diamond rings, drop earrings and Melinda Maria’s $48 She’s So Fine ear cuff. Stokes, meanwhile, complemented her in an all-black outfit, featuring a black button-up shirt and trousers with leather boots.

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

When it came to shoes, Ballerini finished her outfit with a pair of slick Jimmy Choo mules. The “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” artist’s Saeda style featured pointed toes crafted from clear PVC, set atop shiny metallic silver soles and thin stiletto heels. Sparkling crystal ankle straps finished the pair with a glamorous edge.

A closer look at Ballerini’s Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.

