Kelsea Ballerini Carries a ‘Burrito Clutch’ in Crystal-Embellished Purple Jumpsuit & Shiny Heels at CMT Music Awards 2023

Kelsea Ballerini pulled a functional look on stage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards tonight in Austin, Texas. Ballerini, who arrived on the red carpet accompanied by her boyfriend Chase Stokes, hosted the awards show with Kane Brown.
During the award ceremony, Ballerini made multiple costume changes, including a sleeveless purple jumpsuit trimmed with crystals. The hitmaker accessorized her look with an equally crystal-embellished rectangular clutch which she called her “burrito clutch.”
Ballerini proceeded to take a burrito out of it while on stage.
Completing her look, Ballerini slipped on a pair of pointed-toe pumps in silver. The high-shine pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Ballerini included.
Earlier in the night “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Too)” singer wore a strapless sheer gray dress, as well as a corseted bodice. A silky asymmetric hem with a short train completed the piece, which was layered atop a white bra. When it came to shoes, Ballerini finished her outfit with a pair of slick Jimmy Choo mules. The “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” artist’s Saeda style featured pointed toes crafted from clear PVC, set atop shiny metallic silver soles and thin stiletto heels. Sparkling crystal ankle straps finished the pair with a glamorous edge.
The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.
