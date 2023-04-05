Kelsea Ballerini Gets Daring in Cutout Dress & Shiny Platforms at ‘Shucked’ Opening Night With Boyfriend Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini attended the opening night of the new musical “Shucked” on Broadway yesterday in New York. The “Miss Me More” songstress appeared at the event alongside her boyfriend and “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes.

Ballerini was outfitted in a bright yellow minidress. The country singer’s garment was long-sleeved with a daring keyhole cutout on the bodice.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at the Broadway Premiere of “Shucked” held at Nederlander Theatre on April 4, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Following the bodice was a slouchy waistline featuring heavy ruching and a gathered strip of short fabric that sat at the very center of it all, drawing the eye and diversifying the silhouette. The ruching added a bodycon aspect to the performer’s appearance.

Ballerini wore her dress overtop a pair of sheer black tights, keeping her fully covered. As for accessories, the “Peter Pan” singer sported dangling gold earrings which she wore with dainty gold rings. Ballerini’s blond tresses were worn and slicked back out of her face.

A closer look at Kelsea Ballerin’s shoes. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Sticking to the classics, Ballerini opted for a pair of black pointed-toe heels in a high-shine style. The shoes featured thin and short heels that gave her around a 3 to 4-inch boost along with triangular toes and a sturdy construction that offered the hitmaker a more comfortable experience.

Kelsea Ballerini at the Broadway Premiere of “Shucked” held at Nederlander Theatre on April 4, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Ballerini is an American country-pop singer. The star began songwriting as a child and signed with Black River Entertainment in 2014, releasing her debut studio album the following year. Her second studio album, “Unapologetically,” followed in 2017. She recently hosted and performed at the CMT Music Awards with stars from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

