Kelly Rowland Bursts With Color in Floral Prabal Gurung Dress & Strappy Sandals at ‘The Little Mermaid’ World Premiere

Kelly Rowland made a colorful splash at the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on Monday night. The Grammy-nominated singer was among the many stars to get a first look at the highly-anticipated film.

Rowland looked stunning for the occasion, wearing a green and pink floral printed dress from Prabal Gurung’s spring 2023. The dress had a halter neckline, a diamond cutout at the center and ruched detailing throughout the skirt. The garment also included a flowy cape that draped from her shoulders and connected to the hem of her dress.

Kelly Rowland attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 8, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Kelly Rowland attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 8, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Sticking to the theme of the Disney movie, Rowland accessorized with dangling seashell earrings and a statement cuff bracelet and several midi rings. As for glam, the “Fantasy Football” actress opted for neutral makeup and styled her hair in a high curly ponytail.

Completing the “Bump Like This” musician’s ensemble was a pair of purple satin sandals. The slip-on style had a pointy outsole, thick crisscross straps across the top and a small heel.

A closer look at Kelly Rowland’s strappy sandals at the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 8, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

When it comes to footwear, Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined. For red-carpet events, she often wears silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sleek sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

Kelly Rowland attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 8, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Anna Webber for Variety

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. The live-action movie debuts in theaters on May 26.

