Kelly Rowland Goes Grunge in Leather Blazer, Torn Jeans and Hidden Heels at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

Kelly Rowland made the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards a true family affair this week — complete with a sleek outfit.

Rowland arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the occasion on Saturday night, alongside husband Tim Weatherspoon and their eight-year-old son Titan Jewell Weatherspoon. For the occasion, Rowland wore a white cropped bra top with a cutout base, layered beneath a smooth burnt orange leather blazer. Paired with the set for a grungy twist were blue high-waisted denim jeans, complete with distressed knees and lengthy hems that flowed onto the carpet.

Kelly Rowland attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Grammy Award-winning musician’s outfit was glamorously finished with a sculpted metallic gold necklace, drop earrings and layered bangle bracelets, as well as a shining gold Jeffrey Levinson clutch.

(L-R): Tim Weatherspoon, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon and Kelly Rowland attend the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Rowland’s heels could not be seen beneath her jeans’ long hems. However, it’s likely the “Miss Kelly” musician finished her outfit with a pair of heeled sandals or platforms, given her penchant for the styles and their popularity in the spring and summer months. Pairs were also spotted on the carpet on stars including Dove Cameron, Charli D’Amelio and Miranda Cosgrove.

Kelly Rowland attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards celebrate the year’s best children’s movies, TV shows and music, which are nominated by the channel’s global viewers. This year’s show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., hosted by Charli D’Amelio and Nate Burleson. The occasion’s winners included Jenna Ortega, Millie Bobby Brown, Dwayne Johnson, Harry Styles, Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

