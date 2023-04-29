Kelly Ripa Gives Classic Glam in a Slouchy Black Gown with Pointed Toe Pumps at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner with Husband Marc Consuelous

Kelly Ripa attended the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night in Washington D.C. alongside her husband, and new co-host, Marc Consuelous.

The talk show host was clad in a floor-sweeping black gown featuring a slouchy short-sleeved bodice and a slinky skirt. The shoulders of her gown were embellished with shiny gold accents encrusted with colorful gemstones that gave her look a high-shine finish.

Kelly Ripa and Marc Consuelous attend the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the accessories front, Ripa styled dainty gold rings which she paired with a black rectangular clutch with gold trim that read the words “nerd” on the front. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” star sported glimmering diamond studs. Finishing off her look, Ripa wore her long tresses in a side part worn in voluminous waves.

Although they were hard to see over the lengthy hem of her gown, the “Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman” actress opted for a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. Ripa chose pointed toes with satin uppers atop 3 to 4 inch thin stiletto heels that gave her a walkable boost. The sharpened footwear, no matter the style or shade, is commonplace in many celebrities’ wardrobes, Ripa’s included.

Ripa often wears colorful, embellished and neutral heels while on camera and for special occasions, often from top luxury brands including Fendi, Gucci, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Saint Laurent and Brian Atwood. She’s also been spotted off-duty in neutral low-top sneakers and a range of thong-strap sandals, also from top brands including Alexander McQueen.

Kelly Ripa attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is taking place at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Washington, D.C. The annual dinner celebration celebrates the importance of the First Amendment. Notable guests in attendance at the event include President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Ariana Madix and Vice President Kamala Harris among others.

