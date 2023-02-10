Kelly Clarkson Masters Sporty Glamour in Velour Adidas x Gucci Dress at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Kelly Clarkson made a sporty appearance at the 12th annual NFL Honors tonight at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. Acting as the night’s host, Clarkson showed up and showed out, styling a stellar Adidas x Gucci gown that riffed on a classical athleisure silhouette.

Kelly Clarkson at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Clarkson’s garment was a turtleneck long-sleeve velour style in black and white featuring a lengthy train that trailed far behind her as she traversed the carpet, hiding her shoes. The collaborative garment featured three distinct white stripes that climbed the length of the sleeves, an Adidas staple, along with the athletic brand’s logo which sat smack dab in the middle of the bodice. The lengthy dress is reminiscent of velour tracksuits that ruled the 2000s thanks to the fabric, high neckline and striping.

Although they weren’t visible in any of the images, Clarkson’s shoe style often ranges from bohemian to edgy. The “Stronger” artist often wears ankle and combat boots with block or stiletto heels from top brands like Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and R13. Her ensembles also feature trendy footwear like Mary Janes, loafers, and kitten heels from brands like Miu Miu, Chie Mihara and Gucci. For formal occasions, the entertainer often wears embellished pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Balmain — plus affordable labels like ASOS.

Along with hosting her own daytime TV show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she is now the first woman to ever host the NFL Honors since it was first celebrated in 2012. Recently, the “The Voice” coach has also designed a home decor line in collaboration with Wayfair that features furniture, rugs, bedding and more.

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

