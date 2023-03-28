Kelly Clarkson Sings With Pink in Satin Blazer & Alexander McQueen Boots at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Kelly Clarkson attended the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. The “Because Of You” songstress graced the red carpet in a gothic all-black ensemble with metallic-toed footwear.

During the show, Clarkson awarded fellow performer Pink with the Icon Award before taking the stage to perform alongside her.

“The Voice” judge’s monochromatic ensemble was comprised of a black satin blazer with a plunging neckline layered overtop a lacy matching bralette. Clarkson’s shiny jacket was belted, giving shape to her silhouette, and worn with a long black maxi skirt made of a matt fabric.

Kelly Clarkson attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the accessories front, the talk show host donned dangling silver star earrings that matched her metallic eye shadow and the buckle detailing on her belt.

On her feet, Clarkson stepped out in black ankle-length boots by Alexander McQueen, fitted with block heels and metallic silver dipped pointed toes that cohesively tied all of the silver accents together.

A closer look at Kelly Clarkson’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Clarkson’s shoe style often ranges from bohemian to edgy. The “Stronger” artist often wears ankle and combat boots with block or stiletto heels from top brands like Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and R13. Her ensembles also feature trendy footwear like Mary Janes, loafers, and kitten heels from brands like Miu Miu, Chie Mihara and Gucci. For formal occasions, the entertainer often wears embellished pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Balmain.

Kelly Clarkson attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift was honored with the Innovator award and Pink received the Icon award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.