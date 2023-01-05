Pregnant Keke Palmer Dresses Her Baby Bump in Sparkling Michael Kors Gown at NYFCC With Jordan Peele

Keke Palmer made her baby bump gleam on the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022 at TAO Downtown yesterday in New York. The actress, who is expecting her first child, attended the event alongside “Nope” director Jordan Peele.

Palmer was dressed in a sequined Michael Kors Collection gown. The floor-length ensemble featured a low-cut back and strappy bodice with a plunging neckline. The dress was littered with large shiny mirrored silver sequins that caught the flash of cameras.

Keke Palmer and Jordan Peele attend the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on Jan. 4, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

While the silhouette is rather simple, save for the sparkles, the outfit acts as a cute, and most importantly, comfortable introduction to pregnancy style. The aim for many expecting mothers is to balance the need for comfort, while still being able to express themselves through their fashionable endeavors.

Taking her pregnancy style to the next level, the former Nickelodeon star accessorized with a gold choker, earrings, and dainty rings fitted with sparkling diamonds from Lorraine West x DeBeers. As for her hair, Palmer had it braided back and set in a swooping side part.

Keke Palmer attended the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on Jan. 04, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although her footwear wasn’t visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her dress, the thespian was wearing Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Palmer often gravitates towards bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. The actress chooses more casual styles for her off-duty looks, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle. Palmer’s also become a favored member of the fashion industry, starring in campaigns and ads for Old Navy and Olay.

