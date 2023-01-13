Pregnant Keke Palmer Conquers Maternity Style in Jonathan Simkhai Dress & Golden Heels at AFI Awards Luncheon

Keke Palmer attended AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel today in Los Angeles. The actress, who is expecting her first child, dressed up her baby bump in a halter-style Jonathan Simkhai gown.

Palmer’s dress featured a square jade green neckline attached to an elegantly draped pale yellow maxi dress that featured a side slit.

Keke Palmer attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 13, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for her hair, the “Nope” actress opted to leave it down and braid it back and out of her face.

Adding some extra bling to her look, the Palmer strapped into gold sandal heels with a shiny chromatic finish, sharp pointed toes and thick secure straps. The 3 to 4-inch heels worn offered the award-winning thespian a few extra inches, lengthening her silhouette.

Palmer’s outfit is a fashionable introduction to pregnancy style. The aim for many expecting mothers is to balance the need for comfort, while still being able to express themselves through their fashionable endeavors. In the same vein, pregnancy fashion has evolved to include more daring clothing options, offering expecting parents an alternative to slouchy wears thanks to the fashion influence of fellow mothers like Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, and Ashley Graham.

AFI AWARDS honors excellence in American motion picture storytelling by recognizing creative ensembles and celebrating works of significance that advance the art of the moving image, inspire audiences and artists alike, and enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form.

