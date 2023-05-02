Keke Palmer Serves Old Hollywood Glamour in Tweed Sergio Hudson Dress & Stuart Weitzman Heels on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Keke Palmer delivered old Hollywood glamour at the 2023 Met Gala in New York tonight. The Emmy Award-winning actress had all eyes on her while arriving on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Palmer looked stunning for the occasion, donning a sparkling pastel tweed dress by Sergio Hudson. The piece featured a curved hemline and a form-fitting bodice. The “Nope” star complemented the glittering gown with a dramatic baby blue cape that draped on her forearms.

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

To further elevate her ensemble, Palmer accessorized with pink metallic rectangle Swarovski earrings and Jacob & Co. rings.The singer opted for a voluminous Hollywood-inspired hairstyle with a navy blue smokey eye and a neutral matte pout.

Although her footwear was not visible underneath her dress, other photos show that Palmer completed her look with Stuart Weitzman shoes. The entertainer tends to gravitate towards bold shoe styles like pumps and sandals from labels like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands.

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

