Keke Palmer Gleams in Embroidered Coat and Bejeweled Sandals at LA LGBT Gala 2023

Keke Palmer brought sparkling style to the stage for the 2023 LA LGBT Gala. The actress received the event’s Vanguard Award for her commitment to social justice as one of its 2023 honorees.

While at the Fairmont Century Plaza for the occasion in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday night, Palmer gleamed in an embroidered coat dress. The “Lightyear” actress‘ long black style featured a lapeled bodice and thigh-high slit, fully covered in interlocking silver latticework embroidery.

Keke Palmer attends the LA LGBT Gala 2023 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center

The “Nope” star’s ornate ensemble was complete with a glistening diamond necklace and hoop earrings.

(L-R): Karamo Brown and Keke Palmer attends the LA LGBT Gala 2023 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center

When it came to footwear, Palmer’s attire was finished with a set of high-shine heeled sandals. The “True Jackson, V.P.” actress’ pair featured black uppers with thin pointed soles and thin-strapped uppers, creating a cutout effect — which, lined in light-catching silver crystals, was also fully bejeweled. Thin stiletto heels finished the set with a slick height boost.

A closer look at Palmer’s sandals. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center

The LA LGBT Gala raises funds and celebrates the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s work to support Los Angeles’ LGBTQIA+ community. This year’s event, which includes a live program, entertainment and silent auction, will honor Pamela Anderson, Keke Palmer and the late Leslie Jordan. The 2023 honorary host committee includes Humberto Leon, Kathy Griffin, Lily Tomlin and Troye Sivan.

