Keke Palmer Goes Wild in Bodycon Cheetah Print Jumpsuit and Shiny ‘Lip’ Mules at the ‘Big Boss’ Screening at 2023 Atlanta Film Festival

Keke Palmer attends the "Big Boss" Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga.

Keke Palmer attended the “Big Boss” closing night screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival yesterday in Atlanta.

Going wild, the “Nope” actress wore a long-sleeved cheetah print jumpsuit with a high-cut neckline and long legging-like trousers. The bodycon fit was almost full coverage, going down to Palmer’s feet. The look was reminiscent of something fellow songstress Shania Twain would sport, given the wild print and fitted silhouette.

Keke Palmer attends the “Big Boss” Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Rounding out her look, the “True Jackson, VP” star styled her jet-black tresses in a high ponytail all slicked back to spotlight her features.

On the footwear front, the “I Don’t Belong to You” singer stepped out in a pair of shiny black mules. The footwear was constructed of patent leather uppers, hence the high-shine finish, and featured open and pointed toes and a backless, slip-on fit. Atop each toe, the glossy pair featured silver sparkling lip-shaped adornments that offered her look even more shimmer. The shoes were sat atop short heels that made the footwear walkable.

A closer look at Keke Palmer’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Mules are a constant in many celebrities’ shoe wardrobes, Palmer’s included. The style has been since in various shapes and sizes on the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry, Ashley Graham and Kylie Jenner among others.

For footwear, Palmer often gravitates towards bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. The actress chooses more casual styles for her off-duty looks, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau.

Keke Palmer attends the “Big Boss” Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Big Boss” is a musical narrative that chronicles Palmer’s experience in the music industry. The film and accompanying album are set to release on May 12th. The film is available to watch on Palmer’s own streaming network KeyTV.

