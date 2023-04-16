×
 
Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Blooms in Red Floral Dress & Silver Flats at MOCA Gala 2023

By Amina Ayoud
Visual artist Alexandra Grant attended the MOCA Gala 2023 in Los Angeles along with her boyfriend and “John Wick” actor Keanu Reeves on Saturday.

Grant was outfitted in a floor-length sleeveless halter-style gown in a bright red shade featuring a blossoming pink, white and green floral print.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at the MOCA Gala 2023 held at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at the MOCA Gala 2023.
CREDIT: River Callaway for Variety

Reeves accompanied her wearing a deep blue suit with a striped tie. The “Point Break” actor finished off his look with brown boots.

Grant accessorized with gold jewelry including cuffed bracelets, chain necklaces, a variety of stud earrings and rings with colorful gemstones. As for her hair, Grant kept her short tresses simply styled down in a sweeping side part featuring front-facing fringe.

Although they were hard to see over the lengthy hem of her dress, Grant stepped out in a pair of silver crystalized ballet flats. The creative’s silhouette had almond-shaped rounded toes with metallic silver uppers that atop short square heels.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at the MOCA Gala 2023 held at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
A closer look at Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves’ shoes.
CREDIT: River Callaway for Variety

Both shoes featured crystalized detailing that speckled the silver fabric, giving the footwear a high-shine quality. Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The feminine-meets-functional shoes are back on trend and made a splash during the fall ’23 collections.

The Museum of Contemporary Art celebrated its annual Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles. This year the event was presented by Tiffany & Co., and honored the opening of Carl Craig’s exhibition “Party/After-Party” and the final weeks of Henry Taylor’s exhibition “B Side.” The MOCA Gala is the museum’s largest event of the year, and it draws a flock of a-listers from the art world and entertainment industries as well as Hollywood stars and art lovers. 

