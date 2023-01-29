Katy Perry Shines in Gold-Dipped Crop Top and Skirt at G’Day USA Arts Gala 2023

Katy Perry shone on the red carpet during the 2023 G’Day USA Arts Gala. The singer notably presented Miranda Kerr with the Excellence in the Arts award during the occasion.

Perry arrived in gleaming style at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Saturday. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician hit the red carpet in a dynamic Zimmermann ensemble, featuring a metallic gold crop top with quilted cups and a low neckline. Styled by Tatianna Waterford, her ensemble was complete with a matching metallic maxi skirt, featuring a bunched waistline with a floor-length hem.

Katy Perry attends the G’Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Waterford completed Perry’s ensemble with layered gold and diamond rings, drop earrings and a spiraling bangle bracelet, all from Rahaminov Diamonds Jewelry.

When it came to footwear, Perry’s shoes could not be seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s likely the “Hot N Cold” singer wore a matching or complementary set of heeled sandals, platforms or pumps, similarly to past shoe statements she’s donned on the red carpet.

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr attend the G’Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The G’Day USA Arts Gala highlights figures across the entertainment and cultural industries that have increased ties between Australia and Hollywood, led by the American Australian Association. This year’s event, held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, was hosted by Angela Bishop. The occasion included a musical tribute to Olivia Newton-John, as well as performances by G Flip and Mi-kaisha. Recipients at the 2023 Gala included Miranda Kerr (Excellence in the Arts), Sam Worthington (Excellence in Film and Television) and The Kid Laroi (Excellence in Music).

PHOTOS: Discover Katy Perry’s 2022 FN cover shoot in the gallery.