Katy Perry Shines in Vintage Bob Mackie & Pointy Pumps at Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday Celebration

Katy Perry channeled old Hollywood glamour to celebrate Carol Burnett’s upcoming 90th birthday and pay tribute to her outstanding career at the “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” show in Los Angeles. The special show, taped this Thursday at the Avalon Hollywood, will stream on April 26 on NBC, honoring Burnett’s groundbreaking career.

For the occasion, the singer and “American Idol” co-judge wore a 1998 Bob Mackie creation.

Katy Perry attends “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” held at Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The “Dark Horse” musician wore a floor-length hooded black gown that fell delicately off one of her shoulders. The garment also featured streamlined diamond-encrusted crystal throughout and fuzzy detailing on the hood and hem.

Mackie was the costume designer for all the performers on “The Carol Burnett Show” during its entire eleven-year run, from 1967 to 1978.

Further elevating the moment, Perry accessorized with dangling diamond chandelier earrings. The FN cover star rounded out the look with soft glam including a dust of blush and a matte pink pout.

Katy Perry attends “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” held at Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Completing Perry’s ensemble was a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette peeked underneath her dress and included a triangular pointed toe.

A closer look at Katy Perry’s pumps at ‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love in Los Angeles on March 2, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Katy Perry attends “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” held at Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it comes to footwear, Perry’s style is bold and sleek. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

PHOTOS: Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday Celebration Red Carpet With Cher, Katy Perry & More Stars.