Kathy Hilton Goes Shopping on Walmart for Mother’s Day in Breezy Floral Dress & Wedges

Kathy Hilton will be appearing on online social selling “Talk Shop Live” on May 8 at 7 p.m. ET to share what mothers might want for this year’s Mother’s Day with help from retail giant Walmart.

Hilton shared a promo clip of her appearance on her Instagram yesterday. The video saw the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star going on a quick shopping spree wearing a flowing spring dress in blue with a brown floral print. The maxi-style garment was comprised of flouncy bell sleeves, a plunging neckline and built-in belt detailing, that further defined Hilton’s silhouette.

The reality show star accessorized her billowing ensemble with dainty gold jewelry and large cat-eye sunglasses with thick taupe mauve frames. Hilton’s hair was worn straight down in a simple side part.

On her feet, the socialite stepped into a pair of wedges, that gave her look a warm weather touch. The shoes were an off-white shade comprised of rounded toes and wedged platform heels that offered Hilton’s look a walkable boost. Wedge heels are an easier-going alternative to stilettos because they are far easier to walk in. As far as wedge heels are concerned, those looking for more height can usually wear and walk around in them without worrying about pain.

Where shoes are concerned, Hilton often gravitates towards heels with elegant and whimsical accents. The FN cover star regularly wears pointed-toe pumps accented with buckles, tonal colors and blooming floral prints from brands including Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo — plus her daughter’s French Sole flats.

Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild at the Versace fall 2023 show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

They are frequently paired with colorful blouses, dresses and matching sets in whimsical prints from labels such as Alice & Olivia, Max Mara and Giambattista Valli, among others. However, Hilton isn’t just a stylish dresser. She’s also served as a campaign star for luxury fashion labels Oscar de la Renta and Valentino.

