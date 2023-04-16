Katharine McPhee Holds Court in Red Dress & Pointed Sandals at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2023

Katharine McPhee brought a burst of color to the 2023 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

McPhee arrived with husband David Foster to the ninth annual ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday night, wearing a deep red dress. The “Smash” star’s Gemy Maalouf gown featured a silky strapless bodice that flared into a sharply draped skirt. Complete with a folded neckline, McPhee’s outfit was complete with a matching red satin clutch from Tyler Ellis.

Katharine McPhee attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

McPhee finished her outfit with a gold-set diamond necklace, drop earrings and several rings for a sparkling, elegant touch. Foster complemented her attire in a dark suit, bow tie and black leather dress shoes.

When it came to footwear, McPhee’s attire was finished with a pair of pointed-toe heels. Though they were largely hidden beneath her gown, the “American Idol” star’s set included deep red lacquered soles and crystal-lined upper straps. The pair gained a sleek twist from clear triangular toes, as well as thin stiletto heels. Though the set’s height and silhouette couldn’t be fully seen, they likely totaled 3-4 inches in height, given McPhee’s past shoes for similarly formal appearances. Similar pairs are trending for their translucent appearance from a range of brands, including Femme LA, Schutz and Tony Bianco.

(L-R): Katharine McPhee and David Foster attend the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

The Breakthrough Ceremony honors top figures in the fields of science and mathematics. The 2023 awards, hosted by James Corden at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, will award over $15 million across fields including Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics and Mathematics. The star-studded event’s presenters notably include Lily Collins, Danny DeVito, Robert Downey Jr., Gal Gadot, Brie Larson and Chloe Zhao.

